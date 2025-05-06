Trial nears for man charged in deadly 2023 shooting Published 1:20 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Preparations are ongoing for a murder trial next month involving a man accused in a fatal shooting at Brookwood Mobile Home Park.

Quinton Hampton, 39, of Auburn, has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence brought against him in connection with the death of Darrius Wickware, 30, of Bowling Green, who was shot Dec. 30, 2023, outside a residence at the Morgantown Road trailer park.

A jury trial for Hampton is scheduled to begin June 11 in Warren Circuit Court.

Hampton appeared Monday in court alongside his attorney, David Graf of the Department of Public Advocacy, for a pretrial conference.

Graf informed Warren Circuit Judge J.B. Hines that he received some additional discovery evidence last week from Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kori Beck Bumgarner that he will be reviewing with Hampton, who is incarcerated in Warren County Regional Jail.

Hampton is charged in a separate indictment with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, both counts stemming from the homicide investigation.

The handgun listed in the indictment is alleged to have been used to commit the homicide, while the firearm is a rifle that the Bowling Green Police Department seized from the residence where Hampton was apprehended.

That case is also on the trial docket for June 11, but Graf argued for that case to be tried separately from the murder case, saying that the firearm charge involves evidence that is not relevant to the murder case.

Bumgarner said that the weapon possession charges would involve testimony from some of the same witnesses who would be called to testify at the murder trial and that trial should proceed directly after the murder trial.

Hines scheduled another pretrial conference for May 19, with Graf saying he may file a number of pretrial motions ahead of next month’s trial.

BGPD investigated Wickware’s death, with officers dispatched to Brookwood on a shots fired call shortly before 3 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2023.

As officers traveled there, they learned that a car with three women was on the way to TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital with Wickware, who was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police interviewed multiple witnesses who reported seeing Hampton and Wickware in a physical altercation with one another just outside a trailer at the mobile home park.

Multiple witnesses reportedly told police they saw Hampton open his jacket during the confrontation and then heard two gunshots as Wickware ran into the trailer.

Investigators viewed video surveillance footage from the area near the site of the shooting enabling them to identify Hampton’s vehicle and locate it outside his home in Auburn.

An arrest warrant for Hampton was obtained Dec. 30, 2023.

Police arrested Hampton on Jan. 1, 2024, after confirming that he was at a residence on Memphis Junction Road.

In addition to Hampton, a grand jury indicted Rhiannon Tinsley on a count of first-degree hindering prosecution/apprehension.

She has pleaded not guilty and has a pretrial conference scheduled for June 23.