Lady Tops in 11th after second round of NCAA Regionals Published 4:37 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Western Kentucky’s women’s golf team wrapped up day two of the NCAA Regionals in 11th place at Keene Trace Golf Club on Tuesday in Nicholasville.

The Lady Tops have shot a 23-over par 599 through 36 holes in the program’s first regional appearance in school history.

The top five teams after Wednesday’s third round will advance to NCAA Championships in Carlsbad, California, from May 16-21. That cut line currently sits at 6-over.

In addition to the five advancing teams, the top individual on a non-advancing team will also advance to NCAA Championships. That cut line currently sits at 1-under, with four individuals (currently on non-advancing teams) sitting at even-par or better.

WKU’s Averi Cline (-1) and Sydney Hackett (-1) are tied for fourth in par 3 scoring through 36 holes.

Cline fired a 1-over 73 for WKU’s best round of the day on Tuesday – a nine-shot improvement over Monday’s first round.

Julia Zigrossi is tied for 15th through two rounds at 1-over 145. She sits two shots back of the current individual who would advance to NCAA Championships on a non-advancing team.

Playing in her third career NCAA Regional, Catie Craig (who celebrated a birthday on Tuesday) sits tied for 32nd. Last year Craig tied for 58th at the East Lansing Regional after tying for 31st in 2023 at the Athens Regional.

WKU is tied for fourth with 26 birdies through two rounds.

The Lady Toppers will tee off for Wednesday’s final round starting at 8:06 a.m. CT off No. 10 and play with Morehead State and Fairleigh Dickinson.

TEAM LEADERBOARD (12 teams)

1. #3 Florida State | 281-281—562 (-14)

2. #34 Georgia Southern | 288-283—571 (-5)

3. #28 Kansas State | 288-288—576 (E)

4. #9 USC | 289-289—578 (+2)

5. #15 TCU | 292-290—582 (+6)

6. #22 Vanderbilt | 301-282—583 (+7)

7. Miami | 300-285—585 (+9)

8. #40 Pepperdine | 305-284—589 (+13)

9. #46 Louisville | 293-298—591 (+15)

10. Morehead State | 294-301—595 (+19)

11. Western Kentucky | 297-302—599 (+23)

12. Fairleigh Dickinson | 315-304—619 (+43)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD (66 individuals)

1. #1 Mirabel Ting, Florida State | 68-68—136 (-8)

T15. Julia Zigrossi | 69-76—145 (+1)

T32. Catie Craig | 72-76—148 (+4)

T46. Sydney Hackett | 75-77—152 (+8)

T54. Averi Cline | 82-73—155 (+11)

64. Kaylee Dwyer | 81-81—162 (+14)