WKU excels in latest NCAA APR report Published 4:27 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

After Western Kentucky student-athletes set an athletic department record with a 3.24 cumulative fall grade-point average, WKU athletics shined with strong marks in the latest Academic Progress Rate (APR) Institutional Report released by the NCAA on Tuesday.

The APR provides a real-time look at a program’s academic success each semester by tracking the academic progress of each student-athlete on scholarship. The APR accounts for eligibility, retention and graduation and provides a measure of each team’s academic performance. This year, the APR score was a multi-year average of the 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years.

All of WKU’s athletic programs exceeded the NCAA’s mandated 930 minimum, and 11 programs surpassed that threshold by 40 points or more.

Four of WKU’s programs (women’s golf, softball, tennis and volleyball) had a perfect score of 1,000 across that time period and six programs (men’s cross country, men’s golf, women’s golf, softball, tennis and volleyball) achieved a perfect score during the 2023-24 academic year.

In November, it was announced by the NCAA that WKU had reached its highest Graduation Success Rate (GSR) in program history. WKU posted an overall GSR of 90. In six of the last seven GSR reports, WKU has achieved a score of 85 or higher.