Greenwood sweeps home track and field meet Published 10:47 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Host Greenwood swept the competition in Monday’s Greenwood All Comers track and field meet.

The Lady Gators topped the seven-team girls’ meet with 177 points, followed by South Warren (154.5), Logan County (80), Franklin-Simpson (60), Todd County Central (42.5), Warren Central (41) and Warren East (35).

In the nine-team boys’ meet, Greenwood was first with 156 points followed by South Warren (134), Logan County (91), Warren Central (84), Franklin-Simpson (77), Warren East (57), Todd County Central (36), Foundation Christian Academy (13) and Portland (Tennessee) (11).

Greenwood’s girls got individual wins from Sophia Gann in the 200-meter dash (26.90 seconds), Anna Emedi in the 400 (1:05.88), Claire Ellington in the 1,600 (5:26.03), Maggie Byers in the 300 hurdles (54.14),Ava Morrison in the shot put (29 feet, 2 inches), Desiree Seneres in the pole vault (7-00), and Kayleigh Richards in both the shot put adapted wheelchair (11-02) and discus throw adapted wheelchair (29-08).

The Lady Gators’ quartet of Madisynn Woods, Alysa Jones, Gann and Lily Rodrigue combined to win both the 400 relay (51.86) and 200 relay (1:49.20).

Runner-up South Warren claimed girls’ individual wins by Campbell Gerling in the 800 (2:23.01), Katelyn Best in the 3,200 (11:43.21), Zawadi Omari in the 100 hurdles (19.15) and Zoie Elrod in the high jump (5-02).

The Spartans’ Bailey James, Hayley Best, Jasmine Abacan and Gerling won the 1,600 relay (4:16.57). Hayley Best, Gerling, Katelyn Best and James teamed up to take first in the 3,200 relay (9:39.17).

Logan County’s Nia Scipio claimed a pair of first-place finishes in the long jump (16-09.50) and triple jump (35-07.50).

Other area girls’ winners were Warren Central’s KaTavia Greene in the 100 (13.18) and Warren East’s Delilah Martter in the discus (104-06).

In the boys’ competition, Greenwood got individual wins from Justin Doran in the 800 (2:00.41), Romello Meade in the 110 hurdles (16.29), Darrion Wells in the 300 hurdles (43.77) and Lachin Bakhadir in the discus (103-03).

The Gators’ Ethan Brockman, Keegan Dinning, Meade and Caleb Williams took first in the 400 relay (44.99), and Hunter Cleary, Andrew Champion, Garrett Hatcher and Doran teamed up to win the 3,200 relay (8:18.88).

South Warren picked up individual wins by Isaiah Bridges in the 200 (23.71), Luke Roner in the 400 (50.97), Sloan Shupe in both the 1,600 (4:38.40) and 3,200 (10:16.05), and Jacob Smith in the high jump (5-06) and pole vault (11-00). The Spartans’ Roner, Taj Davis-Shumpert, Bridges and Emmanuel Hernandez won the 1,600 relay (3:33.53).

Logan County got a pair of firsts from Nicholas Blann in the long jump (20-08.00) and triple jump (44-07.00), while Franklin-Simpson got and individual win from Brody Perry in the 100 (11.62) and the Wildcats’ Perry, Trice Turner, Colin Anderson and Xavier Hampton won the 800 relay (1:33.88).

Warren East’s Damontre Barnett won the shot put (41-09.00).