Rice powers ACS past Warren East Published 11:57 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Allen County-Scottsville senior Jacie Rice homered and drove in five runs to lead the visiting Lady Patriots to a 9-2 win against Warren East in District 15 softball action Monday.

Rice went 3-for-4 with a homer, a double and five RBIs in the win.

Aubrey Williams and Payton Hopkins added solo home runs for the Lady Patriots. Addison Law went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Ally Anderson was 2-for-4 with a double, and Katie Scott added a double and an RBI.

ACS starting pitcher Brooklyn Oliver earned a complete-game win, allowing two runs (one earned) off four hits and four walks. She struck out two batters.

ACS (21-2 overall, 3-1 District 15) is back in action Thursday at home in a rematch against Warren East.

Kynleigh Barrick wen 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and an RBI for the Lady Raiders.

Warren East (18-6, 2-3) was scheduled to host district foe Glasgow on Tuesday.

Glasgow 4, Adair County 1

Glasgow starting pitcher Kerigan Hagan allowed just one hit in a complete-game performance to lead the host Lady Scotties to a 4-1 win against Adair County on Monday.

Hagan allowed one unearned run off one hit and two walks while striking out seven.

Jakylie Green tallied an RBI and Shallen Fields had a double for Glasgow (3-15), which totaled only three hits in the win.

The Lady Scotties were set to visit District 15 rival Warren East on Tuesday.

Baseball

Bowling Green 5, Greenwood 4

Evan Schallert went 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead homestanding Bowling Green to a 5-4 win against District 14 rival Greenwood on Monday.

Drew Isenberg was 2-for-4 and Landon Gilbert tallied two RBIs for the host Purples.

Gilbert earned the win with a scoreless inning of relief, striking out two.

Bowling Green (17-8, 4-1) was set to visit Greenwood (20-6, 3-2) in a rematch Tuesday.

Franklin-Simpson 2, Logan County 1

Boy Blanckenberg pitched seven strong innings to lead host Franklin-Simpson to a 2-1 win against District 13 foe Logan County on Monday.

Blanckenberg allowed one run off five hits and a pair of walks while striking out six to earn the victory.

Braylon Turner and Griff Banton each tallied an RBI for the Wildcats, who managed just one hit – a single by Hendrik Blanckenberg.

Franklin-Simpson (17-10, 5-1) was set to visit Logan County (17-9, 5-1) in a rematch Tuesday.