SENIOR STAR: East’s Alexander delivers walk-off RBI double against ACS Published 9:35 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

William Alexander got the stadium rocking Monday at Warren East High School.

The Raiders’ senior right fielder delivered the biggest hit of the day with a walk-off RBI double to cap East’s three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 4-3 baseball victory over visiting District 15 rival Allen County-Scottsville.

All those cheers at the end were for Alexander, even if he couldn’t quite hear the most important ones. His parents, Kelvin and Diana, were up in the press box volunteering as they have all season – dad handles the PA duties, mom runs the scoreboard – but rest assured, both are their son’s biggest fans.

“It feels great,” Alexander said of delivering the game-winning hit. “It feels great to be able to win in front of all your family and friends and everything, and add another win to the table.”

Warren East (7-14 overall, 3-2 District 15) struggled to generate much offense through the first six innings against Patriots starting pitcher Eli Stamper. The right-hander held the Raiders to just six hits through the first six innings as ACS built a 3-1 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, East got rolling. Pinch hitter Trace Cunningham led off with a bunt single down the third-base line, then Briggs Young drew a walk. The Raiders’ third straight pinch hitter, Maddox Lewis, laced an RBI double to center to score a run.

Stamper got a big out by inducing a fielder’s choice on a ground ball, and ACS third baseman Keegan Towe alertly threw out Young at home plate trying to score. Brenden Bratcher followed with a ground ball that went for an error – the Patriots’ second of the inning – to bring in another run.

Then it was Alexander’s turn – after working the count full, he hit a rocket to right field that banged off the fence to drive in the game-winning run on the Raiders’ Senior Night.

“I was out in front on everything, pretty much all game,” Alexander said. “So I was thinking in that at-bat, sit back and try to drive something the other way. And I caught a change-up out in front and pulled it.”

That it was Alexander who delivered the game-winner came as no surprise to Warren East coach Wes Sanford.

“Will’s been our guy all year long,” Sanford said. “He’s been so consistent at the plate. He’s given you good at-bats almost every at-bat. He had the little nubber to the pitcher in that third at-bat – that’s so unusual for him. It’s not like you can be mad at him for not capitalizing on a situation. It’s great to see him get another chance and then capitalize because he has been our guy offensively all year long.”

ACS (6-17-1, 1-4) got the scoring started in the top of the fifth after Raiders starting pitcher Matthew Escalera matched Stamper through four scoreless innings. Dusty Hayes started the rally with a two-out single, then an errant pick-off attempt allowed Hayes to reach third. Colton Sullivan followed with an RBI single, then one out later Stamper poked another RBI single to center to put the Patriots up 2-0.

The Raiders halved that lead in the bottom of the sixth. Bratcher led off with a single and took two more bases on an error, and one out later Kaiven Hinton stroked an RBI double to center.

The Patriots put together another two-out rally in the top of the seventh when Sullivan came up with a base hit, Towe reached on an error and then Stamper followed with another ground ball then went for an error and allowed the run to score.

Down two runs in the bottom of the seventh, the Raiders responded with three to claim the win.

“I’m happy that were were able to get big knocks whenever we needed them because that’s something we haven’t done,” Sanford said. “Yeah, we didn’t play great – I can guarantee you (ACS coach Brantly Bray) is probably saying the same thing. For us to come through in the clutch is something we haven’t been seeing, so that was good to see tonight at least.”

Escalera earned the complete-game victory, allowing three runs (two earned) off nine hits and no walks while striking out four batters.

Alexander and Hinton tallied two hits apiece for the Raiders, who had nine hits in all.

Sullivan, Wyatt Todd and Hayes had two hits each for the Patriots.

The two teams were set for a rematch Tuesday at Allen County-Scottsville.

ACSHS 000 020 1 – 3 9 4

WEHS 000 001 3 – 4 9 4

WP: Escalera. LP: Stamper.