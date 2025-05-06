Bleak all around Published 6:00 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

As we close the book on President Trump’s first hundred days, think back on what he promised us before he was elected. The picture looks pretty bleak for him. And for us.

Trump promised to cut energy prices in half. Gas today in Bowling Green is $2.40, down a bit from its January 20 average of $2.60. According to Trump it should be on its way to $1.30. I’m not holding my breath.

Of course, Trump said he would immediately settle the wars in Ukraine and Gaza. After a hundred days, both drag on horrifically with no end in sight.

Trump promised he’d make in-vitro fertilization free and eliminate taxes on tips, overtime pay, car loan interest, and Social Security benefits while cutting corporation taxes by 20%. He hasn’t done any of that, and can’t without blowing a Cybertruck-size hole in the nation’s budget, which is already set to balloon under him, just as it did during his former term.

Nor has he acted on his vows to lower prices from Day One. Instead, inflation is back up to 3% and GDP growth has turned negative for the first time in years. Meanwhile, his on again, off again tariff schemes threaten broken supply lines, ever higher prices, and a realignment of international trade to the benefit of China.

In short, Trump has done little his voters hoped he would. Instead, he’s raised Elon Musk over his own Cabinet officials to unlawfully slash programs established by Congress, cancelled vital medical and scientific research projects, defied the courts with deportations that make a mockery of due process, bullied law firms, universities, and private companies, and turned against our allies, gutting America’s standing around the world.

All this and as he recently said, he’s just getting started.

Joe Glaser

Bowling Green