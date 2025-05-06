BG man dies in motorcycle crash Published 1:57 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

A motorcyclist was killed Monday after crashing into an SUV on Old Morgantown Road.

According to a Bowling Green Police Department collision report, a witness traveling behind the motorcycle reported that the operator, later identified as Charles Girdler, 42, of Bowling Green, was driving at excessive speed just before crashing into a 2017 Jeep Compass shortly after 8 p.m.

At the time of the crash, the Jeep was turning left into the parking lot of Los Volcanes, 306 Old Morgantown Road.

The driver, Leeroy J. Odiahi, 23, of Nashville, reported that he did not see the motorcycle approaching until it was too late, and the motorcycle struck the Jeep, which was also carrying two passengers, on the right side, the report said.

Girdler was taken to The Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.