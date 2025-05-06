Third Duncan Hines Days has new features Published 6:00 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

1 of 1

Duncan Hines Days will return to Bowling Green for its third year June 1-8 with several new activities on the slate.

The week will kick off with the Fountain Square Nostalgic Block Party on Sunday, June 1. Telia Butler, downtown development coordinator for the City of Bowling Green, said this event will contrast with others taking place during the week.

“You’re going to have concession-style foods like popcorn, cotton candy, some of those carnival-style concessions,” she said, adding that while live music will be featured too, it will be more “easy listening” style music instead of rock ‘n’ roll.

Email newsletter signup

Games and inflatables will be set up on Park Row. The block party will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. that day.

Two new events will happen Monday, both honoring country music singer Dolly Parton’s connection to Hines. Butler said the Capitol Theater will hold two free showings of the 1980 film “9 to 5” at 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The new “Dolly Trolley” will run that day as well, coinciding with the 6:30 p.m. movie showing. Butler said those who wish to dress up as Parton will gather at The Fringe in downtown Bowling Green at 6:15 p.m.

“They’ll do a couple of circles of Fountain Square, stop in front of the Capitol and unload to the red carpet,” she said. “The idea is to have them all hooting and hollering dressed as Dollys as they’re making their grand entrance to come watch the movie.”

Tuesday will feature the Pickleball Palooza at Roland Bland Park and a new event hosted by BikeWalkBG, the Community Bike Ride and Dine.

The bike ride will start and end at Mellow Mushroom. Riders will gather at 6:15 p.m. and set off at 6:30. On Friday, BikeWalkBG is also hosting a “cake walk.” Butler said participants will get free cake and brownie mix.

Returning events include the vintage car show on Thursday night, the Summer Stroll and Roll Parade through downtown and various scavenger hunts and Hines-themed tours happening at the Historic RailPark and Train Depot throughout the week.

Other live music events are available during the week, including a Dolly Parton tribute concert at the Capitol and live music on Fountain Square, both on Friday.

Local rock band Sugadaisy will headline the Eats and Beats Music Fest on Saturday, a music event also featuring local bands Government Cheese and HuDost, along with the Owensboro-based “progressive bluegrass” band The Lowland Ramblers. Eats and Beats will kick off at 3 p.m. Saturday with the Bowling Green Rock Band Academy and, in Butler’s words, “ends by 10.”

For more information on Duncan Hines Days events, visit www.https://duncanhinesdays.com/.