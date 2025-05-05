Lady Tops’ Zigrossi in second after first round of NCAA regional Published 3:51 pm Monday, May 5, 2025

Western Kentucky sophomore Julia Zigrossi fired a career-best 3-under par 69 and is currently in second place at the NCAA Lexington Regional following Monday’s first round at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville.

Making the program’s first NCAA Regional appearance in school history, the Lady Tops sit in eighth overall after a 9-over 297.

Zigrossi sits just one shot off the lead of Florida’s State’s Mirabel Ting, who is the No. 1 collegiate player in the country this season. Her previous best round this season was a 1-under 71 in the second round of the season at the Boilermaker Classic. Zigrossi began the day on No. 10 and was 1-over through the first five holes. After birdies on No. 16 and No. 18, she made the turn at 1-under.

On the front side, Zigrossi had birdies on No. 2, No. 6 and No. 8 against just one bogey on No. 3 to finish the day at 3-under.

Zigrossi was tied for the tournament lead on par 3s at 2-under (66 players) and also played the par 4s at even par. Her five birdies were tied with five other golfers for the most in the field on Monday.

Sydney Hackett played the par 3s at 1-under, tied for fourth-best in the field.

Catie Craig played the par 5s at 2-under, tied for third-best.

As a team, WKU led the 12-team field in par 3-scoring at 1-under on Monday. The Lady Tops were tied for fifth in par 5-scoring and 10th on the par 4s.

The Lady Tops had 12 birdies, tied for fourth-most in the field.

WKU will tee off for Tuesday’s second round starting at 7:55 a.m. CT off the first tee with Morehead State and Miami.

TEAM LEADERBOARD (12 teams)

1. #3 Florida State | 281 (-7)

T2. #34 Georgia Southern | 288 (E)

T2. #28 Kansas State | 288 (E)

4. #9 USC | 289 (+1)

5. #15 TCU | 292 (+4)

6. #46 Louisville | 293 (+5)

7. Morehead State | 294 (+6)

8. Western Kentucky | 297 (+9)

9. Miami | 300 (+12)

10. #22 Vanderbilt | 301 (+13)

11. #40 Pepperdine | 305 (+17)

12. Fairleigh Dickinson | 315 (+27)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD (66 individuals)

1. #1 Mirabel Ting, Florida State | 68 (-4)

2. Julia Zigrossi | 69 (-3)

T14. Catie Craig | 72 (E)

T31. Sydney Hackett | 75 (+3)

T61. Kaylee Dwyer | 81 (+9)

T64. Averi Cline | 82 (+10)