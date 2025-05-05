WKU announces 2025 volleyball slate, new courtside seats Published 4:07 pm Monday, May 5, 2025

Western Kentucky’s volleyball program revealed its schedule for the 2025 season and announced new courtside seats at E. A. Diddle Arena on Monday.

The 30-match slate includes 15 matches at Diddle Arena as well as matchups with four NCAA Tournament teams. Three of those four teams made it past the first round of the NCAA Tournament, while Louisville made it to the national championship match.

WKU opens its 44th season at home in the WKU Invitational. That tournament, held Aug. 29-30, will feature three matches for the Hilltoppers against Wright State, Loyola-Chicago and Drake.

The Hilltoppers will then go on a six-match road trip to play Drake, Marquette and Buffalo at the Marquette tournament Sept. 5-6 in Milwaukee.

After returning from Milwaukee, WKU will travel to Johnson City, Tennessee, to take on High Point, East Tennessee State and Virgina Commonwealth University on Sept. 12-13.

On Sept. 16, WKU will host Vanderbilt at Diddle. Later that same week, WKU will host its eighth-annual Alyssa Cavanaugh Classic (Sept. 19-20), featuring Bradley, Indiana and Austin Peay.

The Hilltoppers will travel to Louisville on Sept. 22 to take on the national runner-up Cardinals.

Completing a preseason schedule that includes three AVCA Top 50 teams, WKU will open its Conference USA slate against Jacksonville State (Sept. 26-27).

New to Conference USA in the fall of 2025 is Missouri State. WKU will travel to Springfield, Missouri, to take on the Bears (Oct 3-4).

Continuing their road trip, the Hilltoppers head to Ruston, Louisiana, to play LA Tech (Oct 10-11).

After their four-match road swing, WKU returns to Bowling Green to host Sam Houston (Oct. 17-18) and UTEP (Oct. 24-25).

In their 76th and 77th all-time matchup. WKU will travel to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, for the 100 Miles of Hate rivalry against Middle Tennessee (Oct 31- Nov. 1),

On Nov. 7-8, WKU welcomes new CUSA opponent, Delaware, to Bowling Green for their final two home matches of the season. Much like last season, WKU will round out its CUSA regular season schedule against Liberty on Nov. 14-15 in Lynchburg, Virginia.

The 2025 Conference USA Championship will take place at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami from Nov. 21-23.

WKU has eight returners — Callahan Wiegandt, Callie Bauer, Gabby Weihe, Izzy Van De Wiele, Faith Young, Alivia Skidmore, Camila Adams and Abby Schaefer — and welcomes six new faces to the program. Four of those six are freshmen — Kaira Knox, Kennedy Cherry, Kate Rush and Sonja Laaksonen — while the Hilltoppers also welcome Austin Peay transfer Taylor Baron and Colorado transfer Kendall Meller.

The Hilltoppers are coming off a 28-7 overall record and a perfect 18-0 in CUSA. WKU also claimed its 10th regular-season title and seventh CUSA Tournament title.

Courtside seats make their debut at Diddle Arena for the 2025 volleyball season. For $200 each, fans can catch the action up close for all 15 home matches this season. Courtside seats can only be purchased by calling the WKU Ticket Office at 1.800.5.BIGRED.

Season ticket packages return and continue to offer the flexibility to attend every match, or mix and match during the season. Season ticket packages are $75 and provide fans with 15 vouchers to use throughout the season.

Single game tickets will go on sale closer to the beginning of the season. Season ticket prices will be $10 for adults, $7 for youth (under 12) and $5 for groups of 10+.