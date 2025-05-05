Tops’ Vasquez named CUSA Hitter of the Week Published 1:41 pm Monday, May 5, 2025

Western Kentucky redshirt junior Carlos Vasquez was named the Conference USA Hitter of the Week, as announced by league officials Monday afternoon.

Vasquez, a native of Brazil, was 9-for-17 (.529) at the plate last week with three doubles, seven RBIs, five runs scored, a walk and a hit-by-pitch. The infielder tallied three three-hit outings in a perfect 4-0 week as the Hilltoppers took down Kentucky in a midweek contest before sweeping Louisiana Tech in a three-game CUSA series. Vasquez capped Game 1 of the series with a walk-off double in the ninth inning to give WKU a 9-8 win on Friday night over the Bulldogs.

He began the week with a 3-for-4 performance with a double, an RBI and a run scored against Kentucky to help lead the Tops to a 6-3 win over the Wildcats in their final Tuesday matchup. Vasquez followed that up with a 3-for-5 outing with two RBIs, two runs scored, a walk and a walk-off double to win the series opener over LA Tech. He then posted a career-high four RBIs in a 3-for-5 effort with a double, two runs scored and a hit-by-pitch in a 22-12 rout of the Bulldogs to clinch the series sweep.

In 2025, Vasquez ranks fifth in CUSA in batting average (.368), third in hits (67) and second in doubles (19).

Monday’s announcement marks the fifth time this season a Hilltopper has received recognition for a weekly award in CUSA while it’s the first time in Vasquez’s career that he has earned weekly honors in the league.

Vasquez and the Hilltoppers continue CUSA play this coming weekend as they travel to Las Cruces, New Mexico, for a three-game series with New Mexico State. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.