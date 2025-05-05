Betty Jo Thessen (Hunt)

Published 5:14 pm Monday, May 5, 2025

Betty Jo Hunt Thessen of Bowling Green, passed away at her home surrounded by family on May 2, 2025. She was born in Smiths Grove on October 8, 1932, to the late Lester Ray Hunt and Mayme (Falin) Hunt.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Thessen, and brother, Jack Hunt.

Betty graduated from College High in Bowling Green and The Bowling Green Business College. In 1951, she and Charles were married and she began a lifelong journey as a wife, mother, and homemaker. Although she grew up and most recently lived in Bowling Green, she had many fond memories of nearly 40 years in Franklin.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Franklin and attended Living Hope Baptist Church in Bowling Green.

She is survived by her son, Perry Thessen (Meredith); daughters, Carolyn Thessen, Paula Littleton (Scott), and Laura Brown (Thomas); six grandchildren, Eric Littleton, Cara Jo Littleton Murley (Joe), Zachary Littleton (Emma), Andie Brown, Rex Brown, and Eli Brown; two great-grandchildren, Lyla Murley and Raylee Murley; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is also survived by her sister, Linda Willis; brothers, Tommy Hunt (Judy) and Gary Hunt (Becky).

Visitation will be Thursday May 8, 2025, from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM and Friday May 9, 2025, from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM Friday followed by burial in the Bowling Green Gardens.

The family will be forever grateful to caregivers Linda Cherry, Jane Sullivan, Emma Hall, and Sue Molokwu. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Betty’s name to Hospice of Southern Kentucky or to Hope House Ministries.