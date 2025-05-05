Patricia Lee ‘Patty’ Smith (Smith)

Published 5:12 pm Monday, May 5, 2025

Patricia “Patty” Smith, 75, of Bowling Green, passed away at 6:25 p.m. on May 1, 2025, at Colonial Health and Rehabilitation Center in Bowling Green after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease.

A native of Russellville, Patty was an honors graduate of the Russellville High School Class of 1967. She later attended Western Kentucky University and the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) in Oxford, Miss. After moving to Oxford in 1978, she took classes part-time at Ole Miss while working in various departments at the university, including Education, Biology, Pharmacology, Political Science, Financial Aid, and the Honors College.

Patty also operated her own business, Pat’s Professional Typing Services, through which she assisted many Ole Miss students-including master’s and doctoral candidates – with typing their academic papers. Known for her incredible speed, she could type 180 words per minute.

In 1987, Patty returned to Kentucky and eventually settled in Bowling Green in 1988 with her husband and son. She began a long career in the medical clerical field, working for several physician practices in the area. These included the late Dr. Richard Grise, Dr. John Downing, Dr. John Gover, and retired Dr. Jim Jarvis, both of Prime Care, where she served as assistant office manager when the practice opened in 2001. She later worked as a medical transcriptionist for Western Kentucky Orthopedics for one year.

Patty also worked at Bando Manufacturing of America in Bowling Green for six years as a receptionist and human resources clerk. There, she served as the editor and writer of the company newsletter and coordinated Bando’s participation in the Bowling Green Classic 10K road race.

After retiring from her medical and manufacturing career, she entered the retail world and worked as a beauty adviser at Walgreens until her retirement.

A competitive athlete, Patty ran numerous 5K and 10K races throughout Kentucky, Tennessee, and Mississippi during the 1980s and 1990s, winning many awards and trophies.

She converted to Catholicism in 1983 and was a devoted member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Oxford and later Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Bowling Green. At Holy Spirit, she was actively involved as a Eucharistic Minister and participated in Coffee and Donuts, the Renew Group, Retrouvaille, and the church directory committee. She was also a longtime contributor to the Western Kentucky Catholic, the diocesan publication in Owensboro, where her writings were frequently published.

Patty was a lifelong dog lover. Her most recent companion, Mr. Jude, a red merle Australian Shepherd, was handpicked by her as a puppy and was dearly loved. She also loved to travel and take annual vacations to the Gulf of Mexico with her husband to her favorite destination spot at Pensacola Beach.

A Funeral Mass will be held at11:00 am Thursday at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Bowling Green, with visitation prior to the service will be from 9:00 am to 11:00 am Thursday at the church. Interment of ashes will follow at J.C. Kirby Memorial Gardens in Bowling Green. Arrangements have been entrusted into the care of the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus Health Barren River, 101 Riverwood Ave., Suite B, Bowling Green, KY 42103.

Patty was the daughter of the late Algie and Louise Smith of Russellville, who owned the Gulf Service Station at the corner of U.S. 68-80 and Franklin Road for many years.

She is survived by her husband and best friend of 39 years, Kentucky Colonel Galen A. Smith Sr.; her son, Galen A. Smith Jr., and his wife Danielle Nolfo of Bound Brook, N.J.; her brother, Algie Ray Smith of Russellville; and two daughters, Cindy and Misty Hale of Taylor, Miss.

She also leaves behind four grandchildren: Lucas Yates of Statesville, N.C.; U.S. Air Force 1st Lieutenant Dylan Shook of Oklahoma City; Caroline Shook of Taylor, Miss.; and Miriam Phillips of Charlotte, N.C.; along with several nieces and nephews.

She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Gay Brigance of Memphis, Tenn., and two best friends, Brenda Brannan of Oxford and Brenda Gill of Brandon, Miss.