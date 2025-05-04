Horvath’s 10th-inning blast boosts Hot Rods to win Published 8:22 pm Sunday, May 4, 2025

Mac Horvath’s team-leading fifth homer of the season boosted the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 5-3 win over the Aberdeen IronBirds in South Atlantic League action on Sunday at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen, Maryland.

The IronBirds (10-17) brought in the first run of the game in the bottom of first inning against Hot Rods starter Garrett Edwards. Vance Honeycutt walked and advanced to second on an Ethan Anderson single. Austin Overn hit into a fielder’s choice, moving Honeycutt to third. Overn stole second, and on a throwing error from Bryan Broecker, Honeycutt scored to give Aberdeen a 1-0 lead.

Bowling Green (15-12) plated its first run in the top of the fifth against MLB rehabber Andrew Kittredge. With one out, Blake Robertson doubled. Broecker drove him in with a single to center, tying the game, 1-1.

Aberdeen regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth with Edwards still on the mound. Anderson De Los Santos led off with a single, and two outs later, Angel Tejada doubled to put runners on second and third. Honeycutt singled to center, scoring both runs, giving Aberdeen a 3-1 lead.

The Hot Rods brought in a run in the top of the sixth against IronBirds reliever Robinson Martinez. Horvath led off with a walk and stole second base. Two outs later, Daniel Vellojin singled to right, plating Horvath, bringing the score to 3-2.

Bowling Green tied the game in the top of the eighth on a Jhon Diaz RBI groundout, evening the score, 3-3. Neither team scored in the ninth, sending the game to extra innings.

Bowling Green kept the momentum rolling in the top of the 10th against Aberdeen pitcher Angel Tejada. With Emilien Pitre at second as the extra-innings runner, Horvath launched a two-run homer to lead off the inning, putting Bowling Green ahead, 5-3.

Jack Snyder locked up the bottom half, finishing off a 5-3 Hot Rods win.

Derrick Edington (1-1) earned the win, tossing a scoreless inning while allowing just one hit. Tejada (1-1) was given the loss, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit with one strikeout over an inning. Snyder got the save, pitching a perfect inning with one strikeout.

The Hot Rods enjoy an off-day on Monday and will take on the Winston-Salem Dash on Tuesday, starting a six-game series in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, with a 5:30 p.m. CT first pitch.